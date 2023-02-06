Government is planning to arrest me on trumped up charges – Babu Owino

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino gestures during the summons of Muranga County Women Rep Hon. Sabina Chege by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at Anniversary Towers on February 15, 2022 over comments she made at a past rally. Picture by Francis Nderitu





Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has said that the government plans to arrest him on trumped-up charges.

Mr Owino, serving his second term in parliament, said that the government was out to frustrate him for his role in the opposition.

“Plans to arrest and fix trumped up charges against me is coming up very soon. Please don’t forget to add other cases which include that of Msando’s murder, Baby Pendo’s murder and that of International Criminal Court (ICC) witness murder,” he said.

The politician, who has been in politics since his campus days when he was the leader of Students of Nairobi University (SONU), has been at the forefront of organizing and participating in political rallies held by the opposition.

Last weekend, he hosted Raila Odinga, who held a rally in the Embakasi constituency, Nairobi County.

Mr Owino, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, was part of the political leaders who attended a major rally in Kibra, Nairobi County.

In the rally, the political leaders led by Mr Odinga promised to hold President William Ruto’s government accountable.

Mr Odinga has been in aggressive political activities since the beginning of the year, insisting he won the presidential election.

He had even ignored a Supreme Court ruling that put the matter to rest when it dismissed his win and upheld that of President Ruto.

He has already held major rallies in Kamukunji and Jacaranda grounds since last month when he said he would not recognize President Ruto as the Head of State.

