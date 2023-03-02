Government seeking Lupita for tourism promotion role





Award-winning Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o could soon take up the role of marketing the country’s tourism sector.

This has been revealed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Peninah Malonza, who on Wednesday said she in talks with the actress over that role.

Ms Malonza also said the ministry intends to enlist the help of influencers and celebrities to boost the country’s tourism sector to global prominence.

Speaking on Citizen TV, the CS said she is making positive progress in her talks with Lupita.

“I have been trying to reach out to Lupita and I think we’re at some engagement and I believe soon she will come on board to market Kenya. We’re also going a notch higher to reach out to influencers and heroes like Eliud Kipchoge, one of our influencers,” she said.

This is not the first time the Oscar Award winner’s name is being mentioned by the Tourism Ministry to promote the country.

In 2021, the Hollywood actress hit back at the then Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala over his comments on the controversial appointment of British model Naomi Campbell as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

The appointment had been met with widespread criticism as many Kenyans questioned why prominent Kenyans with international appeal, such as Lupita or TikTok star Elsa Majimbo, were not considered.

Seeking to justify the move, Balala said the ministry had failed in its efforts to reach Lupita for the past five years, claiming it was impossible to get past a coterie of agents and managers.

“I know everybody is asking why not Lupita. Lupita has commitments and her managers cannot allow us to access her. We’ve spent the last five years looking for Lupita,” Balala said.

Lupita, however, countered Balala’s claims on her alleged unavailability. In a tweet she appeared to refute Balala’s claims by sharing a photo of herself laughing.

“Me when I hear the Kenyan Ministry of Tourism has been looking for me for five years,” she captioned the photo.

