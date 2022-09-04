Government steps in to save Kenyan woman suffering in Saudi Arabia

Diana Chepkemoi, the Kenyan woman who is currently stuck in Saudi Arabia. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Diana Chepkemoi, the Kenyan woman who is currently stuck in Saudi Arabia. PHOTOS | COURTESY





The government has undertaken to not only provide medical care, but to also bring back a Kenyan woman reported to have been mistreated by her employee in Saudi Arabia.

Konoin lawmaker Brighton Yegon confirmed the stance in a message on his socials.

The message was accompanied by the photo of the lady, identified as Diana Chepkemoi, alongside three unidentified men.

Yegon also called on authorities to find a lasting solution to cases of mistreatment and even torture of Kenyan woman in the Gulf.

Diana Chepkemoi is in safe hands now. We are bringing her home as soon as possible. As her MP, I really thank everyone who has been on this. I won't blink untill she is home. We MUST find a lasting solution to such cases in Saudi Arabia & other countries once we resume parliament pic.twitter.com/LWrFUG8a7y — Hon. Brighton Yegon,MP (@LennyBrighton1) September 3, 2022

Kimilili lawmaker Didimus Barasa has also promised to chip in. He explained he’d reached out to the Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui in a bid to help Chempkemoi.

“Diana was taken to hospital for treatment. (We are) Waiting to see the medical report for further action,” said Barasa.

Chepkemoi’s situation attracted the wrath of Kenyans on social media when a photo showing her having shed considerable weight made rounds on social media.

And, Ms Clare Cherotich, the victim’s mother, explained her daughter who is a student at Meru University opted to leave the country for Saudi Arabia in order to get cash to pay her school fees.

However, when she arrived in Saudi Arabia in June 2021, she instantly went silent days after communicating that she was ill.

“She even told us that they had taken her phone away and it was becoming hard for them to find out how she was doing.” Ms Cherotich said.

Ms Susan Makungu the lady who connected her to the job through an agency she runs called Makungu International said that efforts were underway to bring the lady back to Kenya.

However, she was facing challenges from Ms Chepkemoi’s employer who had even threatened to harm her as he accused her of being a liar.