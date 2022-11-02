Government to purchase Livestock affected by drought





The government has undertaken to purchase emaciated livestock affected by drought.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi confirmed the stance.

He said Sh350 million had been set aside for the purchase through the Kenya Meat Commision (KMC).

This, Linturi added, will shield the herders against possible loss of the livestock which will be bought, slaughtered, and distributed to locals who are hardly hit with hunger.

“We shall try to cushion the herders from getting losses. This is a short time effort,” said Mr Linturi.

Government statistics indicate half of the one million cows, plus over 700, 000 sheep and goats have been affected by the drought.

The purchase of emaciated livestock includes inspection and slaughter and distribution of meat to the vulnerable group.

Drought has hit several parts of the country, affecting thousands of livestock.

President William Ruto on Tuesday disbursed Sh2 billion towards food relief for the affected areas.

Also read: Homa Bay Assembly sittings disrupted by Power outage

Kenyan evangelist on Tik Tok reveals prophetic messages for Sauti Sol