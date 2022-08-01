Government warns Ruto, Junet Mohammed on ‘reckless’ statements





Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has warned politicians against issuing statements that could threaten the peace of Kenyans.

In a statement, Mr Oguna specifically cautioned Deputy President William Ruto, Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua, and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

He asked them to tone down as the election day scheduled for August 9, nears.

“In the last few days, very strong and impressionable sentiments have been used by political coalitions against one another. Some of the words used have the potential to embolden the resolve of supporters, and even incite them to possible violence,” part of the statement read.

Mr Oguna said that political leaders are also role models and Kenyans usually look up to them for their guidance and direction aimed at building a more prosperous future.

“Do not let Kenyans down. It is time that you rise up to the occasion for them,” he said.

He also said that political leaders should emulate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s words that if he could have ever been slapped, he would still go ahead and give the person who slapped him the other cheek.

Ruto, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate recently suggested President Kenyatta could harm his children.

And Gachagua, Ruto’s running mate, also told a crowd in Central Kenya that President Kenyatta used to frequent bars before he decided to work with him and ‘make him President’.

Mohammed meanwhile, has suggested Raila Odinga’s government could consider jailing Ruto.