Government’s new free Digital Media Center will rent equipment to content creators





The government says it is setting up a free digital media center for Kenyan content creators to help them expand their content creation.

According to Dennis Itumbi, head of the Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Co-ordination, the center will be launched next week and will be located at the General Post Office (GPO) in Nairobi.

Itumbi says the hub will be equipped with several computers, editing suites, and other content creation equipment that can be rented for content creation.

“The place will be equipped with computers, and cameras that can be rented, the government will also provide content creators with the best microphones on the market, editing suites, and a studio where you can record your podcast,” says Itumbi.

Itumbi also added;

“For content creators who fill Nairobi’s streets every Sunday, they now have a place where they can come and edit their content professionally.”

According to Itumbi, the launch of the center is one of the initiatives of President William Ruto’s administration as Kenya positions itself to become the VFX (Visual Effects) headquarters of the world.

“For clarity, it will be a digital media center facility where content creators can process content that will eventually be processed for the market. The rules for the operation of the facility will also be published”.

The facility will be operated and managed by Multi Media University and Kenya Postal Corporation and will be open 24 hours a day. The facility can host 50 content creators at ago for editing as well as a working space.

“The facility also has a sound studio for purposes of sound recording and it is big enough to host a choir”

Last December, the President said the government was working to establish 1,450 digital hubs in each ward across the country as well as establishing a digital center of excellence in each of the 47 counties.