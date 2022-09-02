Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o dismisses chances of violence in Kisumu

Kisumu County Woman Rep Rosa Buyu and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o in a jig at Riat in Kisumu County on August 4, 2022. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI

Kisumu County Woman Rep Rosa Buyu and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o in a jig at Riat in Kisumu County on August 4, 2022. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI





Kisumu County leadership has said that the current peaceful environment within the country will remain in place regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict.

Through a statement from his office, Kisumu Governor Professor Anyang’ Nyong’o asked the residents to remain peaceful.

He said that Kisumu is a multiracial, and multi-ethnic county that cares deeply for each other’s welfare, including the US citizens.

“We do not expect any changes in this state of affairs whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court petition,” part of the statement read.

This comes a day after the US Embassy in Kenya issued an advisory notice to its citizens that there might be violence on Monday when the country will be hearing the final determination from the court regarding the petition challenging the win of President-elect Dr William Ruto.

The US had asked its citizens to be on high alert, and that the embassy has restricted the movement of its personnel in Kisumu.

Last month, the US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman made her first visit to the country by travelling to Kisumu.

He was received by governor Nyong’o and assured her that the US nationals living in Kisumu were safe.

After the meeting, Ambassador Meg said that Kisumu County is a beautiful place.

This comes as the security officers in the country remain alert following the expected declaration from the court.

The concluded presidential election that saw Dr William Ruto being declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been challenged by the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga, in his petition, said that the IEBC chairperson announced the President-elect unconstitutionally.

He said that the four commissioners who refused to be associated with the final announcement indicate that the electoral commission failed to follow the constitution to the latter.

