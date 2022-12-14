Governor George Natembeya meets favourite shoe-shinner, promises support

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) Party Leader Wafula Wamunyinyi (left) with Trans Nzoia Gubernatorial hopeful George Natembeya at the party head offices in Nairobi on April 14, 2022. PHOTO LUCY WANJIRU

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya has paid a surprise visit to his long-term shoe shinner in Kitale town.

The governor, explained on his socials he paid a visit to the shoe shinner and long-term friend, whom he identified as John Amoni.

Checked on Mr John Amoni a shoe shiner in kitale town this afternoon, my administration is dedicated to promote small and Medium-Sized Business Enterprises through Nawiri Fund which will attract low interest and spur development in our great county. I later enjoyed "Mukarango". pic.twitter.com/8Q00WB7Clb — George Natembeya EBS (@Natembeya_G) December 14, 2022

The first-term governor further stressed his government was keen on supporting businesses in the county.

“My administration will promote small and medium-sized business enterprises through the Nawiri Fund which will attract low interest and spur development.”

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the governor is spotted engaging the shoe shinner as he polishes his shoes.

Other onlookers are seen taking videos with their smartphones as others chuckle.

