Governor George Natembeya meets favourite shoe-shinner, promises support

By Winnie Onyando December 14th, 2022 1 min read

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya has paid a surprise visit to his long-term shoe shinner in Kitale town.

The governor, explained on his socials he paid a visit to the shoe shinner and long-term friend, whom he identified as John Amoni.

The first-term governor further stressed his government was keen on supporting businesses in the county.

“My administration will promote small and medium-sized business enterprises through the Nawiri Fund which will attract low interest and spur development.”

In a video seen by Nairobi News, the governor is spotted engaging the shoe shinner as he polishes his shoes.

Other onlookers are seen taking videos with their smartphones as others chuckle.

