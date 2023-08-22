Governor George Natembeya to launch Kijana Wamalwa memorial hospital





Transnzoia Governor George Natembeya will on August 22, 2023 open a hospital in memory of former vice president Michael Kijana Wamalwa.

Nairobi News has established the family of the late Wamalwa, who served as the country’s eighth vice-president, is planning to hold a memorial service at his Milimani residence in Kitale on the same day.

In a statement, the family said’ “There will be a memorial service at his Milimani residence in Kitale, on August 23, 2023, starting at 10am. Thereafter the launch of the Michael Wamalwa Kijana Memorial Teaching and Referral Hospital by Trans Nzoia County Governor George Natembeya.”

The family further said Mr Wamalwa was still remembered by his loving family and many people whose hearts he touched.

It also thanked the people for the love and support that they have always given the family over the years.

Mr Wamalwa’s tenure as the VP was shot-lived as he passed on just six months after he was appointed by former President Mwai Kibaki.

He died while receiving treatment at the Royal Free Hospital in London. The family did not make public the illness the political leader was battling.

Mr Wamalwa was born in 1944 and was a student leader. He went ahead and won a scholarship to study at the Cambridge University.

When he returned to the country he had a law degree from Cambridge University and a degree from the London School of Economics.

His first attempt to run for a political seat was in 1974 when he was aged 30 but he never sailed through as locals dismissed him as too young to represent them in parliament.

Mr Wamalwa then went ahead and formed a group known as ‘Young Turks’ which was the brain child of the Forum for Democracy Restoration (FORD).

It is worth noting that he was amongst the opposition leaders who worked tooth and nail kicked out former President Daniel Moi’s (Late) government.

In 2018, Ms Yvonne Wamalwa, the wife of the former VP also died at her sister’s home located in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

