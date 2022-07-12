Governor Khaemba booed in DP Ruto’s presence for ‘lying’ about health facility

From left: Governors Okoth Obado (Migori), Josephat Nanok (Turkana) and Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) during the launch of Kenya Kwanza Nyanza Secretariat in Kisii on June 7,2022. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba was on Tuesday shouted down by a crowd at a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally in Kiptendet, Cherang’any Constituency.

The governor found himself on the receiving end for mentioning the ongoing construction of a modern health facility, during the rally that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Governor Khaemba’s ran into trouble when he promised to invite the DP to officially open the facility once it is completed.

“I’ve constructed a modern hospital with 350-bed capacity… I am asking that you come and officiate it,” Governor Khaemba said.

To this the crowd responded in unison, Uongo! Unmoved, the governor continued with his address amid the jeers.

Governor Khaemba, who is serving his second term in the office, also extended an invitation to the DP to the launch of a new market in the area that will accommodate 3,000 traders.

During the rally, the DP said that if elected Kenya’s next president, he will ensure farmers have access to affordable fertilisers and seeds.

He also asked Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga to stop issuing threats to the electoral commission and allow it to carry out its duties.

At the same time, the DP dismissed the recent Tifa Research opinion polls that indicated that Mr Odinga is leading in the lead, less than a month to the polls.