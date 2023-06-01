Governor Mbarire baits Ruto with goodies in exchange for ‘State Lodge’

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire speaks at KICC in Nairobi on March 2, 2023 during the commemoration of the 2023 International Women's Day. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire speaks at KICC in Nairobi on March 2, 2023 during the commemoration of the 2023 International Women's Day. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations were held in Embu County with President William Ruto leading the nation in marking 60 years since Kenya attained internal rule.

As thousands of Kenyans thronged the stadium to celebrate the day, politicians in support of his government also made their way to the county.

This being President Ruto’s first Madaraka day as the Head of State, the county’s governor Cecily Mbarire promised him some goodies from the area if he elevates the regional commissioner’s residence into a full State Lodge.

Also read: Madaraka Day: Memorable quotes by presidents from previous celebrations

“If you agree to this we will give you our uji made of sorghum and millet from Mbeere, lovely sweet potatoes and arrowroots from Runyenjes and Manyatta constituency, and a full flask of tea from our factories and the choice to take coffee from here. We promise you can have some lovely goat ribs coming from Ishihara market near the Attorney General’s home.”

The first-time governor also thanked President Ruto for initiating a number of development projects in the county through support from the national government.

Ms Mbarire, who is also the national chair of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the county is thankful for the assistance received from President Ruto’s government.

Also read: CJ Koome attends Madaraka Day fete in Sh23million fuel guzzler

“We are thankful for the magnificent Embu Stadium built in a record 15 weeks as well as the Embu modern market,” she said.

“We are happy that we continue to work closely with you and your government. The people of Embu are behind your government and the plans that you have for the country we believe in,” she assured Dr Ruto.

In January, President Ruto was gifted a bull by the Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga when he toured the region. The bull was spray-painted in yellow with the words ‘President’s Gift’ on one side and ‘Vision Women’ on the other.

Also read: Raila, Azimio allies skip Madaraka Day