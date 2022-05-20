Governor Mutua in trouble with atheists over Martha Karua remarks





Atheists in Kenya have given Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua 24 hours to apologise over remarks he made about Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua being an atheist.

The governor, while attending a Kenya Kwanza Alliance engagement forum in Nakuru, was reported to have described Ms Karua as a person who does not believe in God.

Governor Mutua’s remarks came just days after the Narc Kenya leader was named presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate under the Azimio la Umoja flag.

“Ile team ingine pale wamemchukua deputy ambaye sisi ambao tunamfahamu… tunajua yeye anasema ni atheist. Haamini ya kwamba kuna Mungu. Sisi ni nchi ya Wakristo. Je, nyinyi mtakubali mtua ambaye haamini kuna Mungu aingie kule kuongoza nchi yetu?” Mutua is quoted to have said.

But in a statement dated May 20, 2022 the atheists castigated Mutua for the remarks which they termed as discriminatory against its members.

Harrison Mumia, the society’s president, said that Ms Karua is qualified to lead the nation regardless of her religious beliefs.

“Progressive political leadership is 100 per cent possible without religious belief. It doesn’t matter whether Martha Karua is an atheist or not, she can still make a great leader,” Mumia said.

“Every person has the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. Every person has the right, either individually or in community with others, in public or in private, to manifest any religion or belief through worship, practice, teaching, or observance, including observance of a day of worship.”

He added that the Governor Mutua’s remarks showed he lacked an understanding of religious freedom.

“Alfred Mutua’s remarks show that he lacks an understanding of the concept of religious freedom and Constitutionalism at large. Such remarks are responsible for the stigma and discrimination that non-believers in Kenya’s face,” Mumia said.