Governor Sakaja appoints taskforce to spearhead health reforms in Nairobi

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja during his swearing-in ceremony on August 25, 2022 at Kenyatta International Convention Centre. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has appointed an eight-member team to review and propose reforms in the Nairobi City County health sector.

The reform task force chaired by Prof Olive Mwihaki Mugenda is expected to prepare and submit a recommendation report to governor Sakaja within 45 days.

The eight-member team is expected to engage members of the public, county health staff, and other stakeholders to work on six deliverables: reviewing citizens’ access to quality health services, assessing the status of all public health facilities and reviewing the supply chain management of pharma and non-pharma products.

Further, the taskforce is required to assess the status of health information management and propose interventions toward a comprehensive health information management system, review current human resource capacity and assess the gaps.

The team will be required to review and propose an efficient health financing model.

Other members of the taskforce include Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi, Dr Githinji Gitahi, Group CEO, Amref Health Africa, Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) CEO Dr Anastasia Nyalita, founder of St Mary’s Mission Hospital William Charles Fryda, Ms Dorcas Kemunto, Ms Karei Mwenda and Dr Jairus Musumba County Secretary, NCCG.

