Governor Sakaja reabsorbs more than 6,000 employees as NMS ceases to exist

NMS Director General Mohamed Badi hands over deeds of power to Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja outside City Hall during handover of deeds of transfer to the new county government. Picture by Francis Nderitu

More than 6,000 employees seconded to Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) have been reabsorbed by the Nairobi City County government.

This was announced on Friday after NMS Director, Mohamed Badi handed over power deeds to the incoming Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Governor Sakaja assured NMS employees that they will all be reabsorbed by the county government.

“We want to operate as one. NMS handing over power to my government does not mean that the employees are sacked. We need their skills. I will employ all of them,” said Sakaja.

Precisely 6,021 employees drawn from four departments – health, environment, roads and housing – have been reabsorbed by Sakaja’s government.

The news was warmly received by the Chairman of Nairobi City County staff Mr Anthony Kimingi who said they are excited to join their colleagues in the county government.

“As the chairman, I’m excited because my people will be taken good care of under Sakaja’s government. We are ready to rejoin our colleagues who remained in the county government,” Mr Kimingi said.

On the other hand, he noted that there have been delayed payment of salaries during the period that NMS was in operation, adding that some employees received their salaries for the month of August just a few days ago.

“We do not deny that Badi accomplished so much. We appreciate all the work he did to the people of Nairobi, but we felt we were neglected as workers,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by assistant women leader, Nairobi city branch, Susan Akinyi.

“We only received our salaries for August yesterday (Thursday) and we have not been paid our allowances. We are happy to be received by Sakaja,” she said.

On various occasions, the Nairobi county staff seconded to NMS have threatened to down their tools over delayed salary payment.

