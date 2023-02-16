Governor Sakaja: We’ll not tolerate theft of water, illegal connections





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has sent a warning to perpetrators of illegal connection of water in Nairobi County.

The governor said the county is losing a lot of water due to illegal connections where the beneficiaries are stealing water and selling it to the residents.

Governor Sakaja said that with the new police unit dubbed the Water Protection Unit (WPU) in place, they will arrest those involved in the illegal connection.

He said that some politicians are involved with the illegal connection of water, denying most residents access to the essential commodity.

“They are connecting car washes, they are running water bowsers around the town. That one we will not allow. MPs, OCS, politicians, this one we can’t tolerate theft of water. They are supposed to go to those who are willing to pay,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor made the remarks on Thursday when the Kenya Red Cross Society inaugurated him as its patron.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) has been severing illegal water connections costing them millions of shillings.

The society also announced a partnership with the county to reach out to families who need humanitarian assistance in the slums.

The governor has now been tasked to mobilise the youth to society in Nairobi and across the country.

“The role of the youth is very critical in all of this. Your role as the patron will be able to ensure how we build volunteerism within our young men, right from nursery school to the university,” Red Cross governor Mr Geofrey Kingetich said.

Speaking during the inauguration event, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Dr Asha Mohamed said that they have been making progress toward signing the memorandum of understanding with the county.

The secretary-general said that some families in the slums of Nairobi require much more help than those in the other counties stricken by hunger.

The event was also attended by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs, Aurelia Rono, and Nairobi Deputy Governor Dr James Muchiri Njoroge.

