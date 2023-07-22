Governor Sakaja’s Super Cup set to kick off as County partners with FKF





Nairobi City County Government is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Governor Sakaja Super Cup, set to take place in mid-August 2023.

This football tournament promises to be the largest of its kind ever seen in Nairobi and is a joint effort between the county government and the Nairobi branches of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), both Nairobi East and Nairobi West, along with the FKF National office.

The tournament’s official launch will coincide with the opening of the state-of-the-art Dandora Stadium.

Mr Oscar Igaida, the Nairobi County Chief Officer for Youth, Talent, and Sports, emphasized the significance of this event for the youth.

He stated that the Sakaja Super Cup aims to provide young talent with a platform to showcase their skills, while also diverting them away from social vices such as alcoholism, crime, and substance abuse, aligning with Governor Sakaja’s manifesto.

Governor Sakaja will attend the tournament, with top officials from FKF also incorporated into the Management Team.

Mr Igaida highlighted Governor Sakaja’s commitment to supporting the youth’s development in sports, expanding sports infrastructure, and organizing events to enable young talent to monetize their skills.

The Governor’s Cup will feature under-20 age group teams representing all 17 sub-counties of Nairobi. The tournament’s significance lies in its opportunities for youth, offering exposure and growth potential.

As the competition progresses from the grassroots to the county level, scouts will be on the lookout for talented youths, potentially forming the Nairobi Team from the most promising individuals.

Governor Sakaja emphasized the importance of sports as a form of employment, reinforcing his administration’s dedication to completing the construction of Dandora Stadium and other sports facilities.

With this new stadium hosting the Super Cup’s launch, the county is making a powerful statement about its commitment to fostering youth talent and promoting sports development.

