Governor Susan Kihika breaks silence on her ‘disappearance’ from public eye

Nakuru Governor Susan Governor Susan Kihika when she appeared before County Public Accounts Committee of the Senate at KICC on April 18, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nakuru governor Susan Kihika has responded to media reports about her whereabout. Governor Kihika wondered why her absence had attracted national.

However, she fell short of stating reasons behind her prolonged absence from the public eye, leaving room for more speculation.

“I understand that they have to sell their media productions. I’m at work,” Kihika said.

She emphasized that her responsibilities as governor were of top priority and that development projects in Nakuru County were progressing even in her absence.

Hours before issuing the statement, Kihika shared photos of ongoing development projects on her social media pages, expressing confidence in her team and their work.

Kihika also said she is diligently exercising her mandate as the Governor of Nakuru County, asserting that she has the best interests of her people at heart.

One of the projects she highlighted was the drilling of a borehole in Kiambiriria, Turi Ward, Molo Sub-county, which would provide water to numerous families in the village.

On Tuesday, media reports questioned the conspicuous absence of the Nakuru Governor. According to the media reports, she was last been seen on April 10, 2023, attending a meeting hosted by the Council of Governors.

Subsequently, she had missed several important events in her county, including the installation of Bishop Cleophas Oseso Tuka of the Nakuru Catholic Diocese, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s meeting with Nakuru MPs and a tour by the Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

Insiders close to Governor Kihika claimed that she had traveled abroad on official business. However, despite her active social media presence, no information regarding her international trip could be found on her pages.

