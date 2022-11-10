Governor Wavinya Ndeti apologizes for ‘dressing poorly’





Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has apologized to Kenyans for “dressing poorly” when she attended a meeting with Machakos residents on Tuesday.

This after her communications team uploaded photos of the event which captured Governor Ndeti celebrated her birthday with residents.

In the photos the governor was dressed in an unflattering beige skirt suit with a blue top and a pair of equally unflattering dark-colored shoes.

“Today I decided to mark my birthday by engaging with Machakos County residents on the final day of the 2-week long Public Participation forums I have been holding in all the 40 wards in Machakos County. I thank God for blessing me with another year. This is another chance for me to serve residents of our great County of Machakos,” said Governor Ndeti.

Hawk-eyed Kenyans were quick to note that her dress code was in absolute conflict with her usual glamorous regalia from past public activities.

“Governor, did you employ Riggy G’s tailor?” asked Haki Mwari wa Gathirwah.

“You need to be sued for misusing the material Madam Governor. Why hire what Gachagua has sacked?” said Lawrence Kanampiu.

“Mama yetu (our mother), tell us it was intentional please,” laughed Jenny Josphat.

“Is you tailor related to Museveni’s tailor?” asked Amoh Jeruiyot.

“Governor, whose clothes did you wear today? You look like a guy we used to call in our place ‘mwasi wa ndii’.” Said Kelvin Katheka.

“Whoever tailored those clothes for you should be immediately arrested,” added Phiuc Mutisoh.

“Gachagua is spoiling this country,” added Robert Tai in reference to Deputy Gachagua’s poor dressing of ill-fitting suits prior to being advised on male fashion.

As the trolling went on, Governor Ndeti graciously apologized to Kenyans for her poor choice of dressing.

“It was just one of those days. Poleni (I am sorry),” she said.

To prove her point, on Wednesday, Governor Ndeti was all glammed up from head to toe. She stepped out dressed in a fine white overcoat and a gorgeous dinner dress for more birthday celebrations with her friends.

Later, she changed into an equally fashionable whitish grey skirt suit paired with a simple black top and jewellery. As always, her hair was laid in all the right places as her followers congratulated her for resuming her glamorous self.