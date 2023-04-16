Governor Wavinya Ndeti defends working with Ruto

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti speaks during a public participation rally at Kyumbi Township in Machakos County on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti speaks during a public participation rally at Kyumbi Township in Machakos County on November 9, 2022. PHOTO | PIUS MAUNDU





Wavinya Ndeti, the Governor of Machakos County, has dismissed critics who questioned her decision to work with President William Ruto.

Governor Ndeti explained that her decision was based on the Kenyan Constitution, which states that the national and county governments must collaborate to develop the country.

She emphasized that Machakos County would not progress if she did not work with the national government.

“This is why I am working with the national government,” Governor Ndeti noted. She added that working or collaborating with the national government does not mean that she has defected.

“I have to work with President Ruto. This does not mean that I have defected.”

Governor Ndeti’s comments came a day after President Ruto commissioned the Mavoko Water Supply Project, which she attended.

Also read: How Wavinya Ndeti is utilizing TikTok to connect with Generation Z

While several Azimio la Umoja One Kenya governors have been accused of defecting after working with President Ruto, the ODM party encouraged its elected officials to collaborate with the government to bring development to their constituents.

The party’s Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, noted that elected officials knew what was right and wrong.

“We don’t always tell our members what to do because we believe that as elected leaders, they know what is right and wrong,” ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said.

Leaders who have worked with President Ruto include Abdulswamad Shariff (Mombasa), Gideon Mungáro (Kilifi), Simba Arati (Kisii), Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), and Wilber Otichillo (Vihiga).

Governor Ndeti’s decision to work with President Ruto has been a controversial issue, but she stands firm in her belief that it is necessary for the development of her county.

As politicians continue to navigate the complex political landscape in Kenya, it remains to be seen how their decisions will affect the country’s progress.

Also read: How Machakos politician threatened to expose governor Wavinya Ndeti’s ‘affairs’