Govt extradites four Chinese nationals suspected of killing colleague in Ethiopia





The government on Friday handed over four Chinese nationals suspected of killing another Chinese national before fleeing to Kenya. The four were handed over to the Ethiopian federal police.

According to Addis Standard, the suspects fled to Kenya after the alleged killing of the victim identified as Fu Hui, at a Chinese restaurant in the capital city Addis Abeba.

According to the Ethiopian Federal police National Interpol Director, Tsegaye Haile, the four suspects, Huang Zhipeng, Liv Jie, Wang Ming and Chao Fu Xiuzaong, were arrested following a joint operation between their authorities and Nairobi.

The arrest came after the Ethiopian Federal police issued an international Interpol “red notice” 24 hours after the suspects fled from Addis Ababa.

In February, Kenya and Ethiopia reached an agreement to jointly fight terror threats along their common borders in an effort to contain Somalia’s Al-Shabaab and Ethiopia’s OLF-Shene designated terror groups.

The details came following a meeting between Ethiopian Federal Police Commissioner, General Demelash Gebremichael, and Kenya’s Inspector General of National Police Service Hillary Mutyambai, in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

The two sides held discussions “on security issues of mutual concerns and reiterated to boost security cooperation to fight cross-border terrorism” and ensure peace and stability at their borders.

IG Mutyambai said Ethiopia and Kenya agreed to enhance cooperation in the exchange of information, and help them ensure cross-border peace and security.

Last year, OLF, the main rebel group in Ethiopia’s Oromia region, threatened to cut off a major highway that links Ethiopia to Kenya, in what could directly affect trade with Nairobi.