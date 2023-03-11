Grace Kahaki scoops Best Director TV at Women in Film Awards





In 2014, Grace Kahaki was nominated in the Best Television Series Comedy/Drama category at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards for her TV show Prem, an achievement that opened the doors for even greater things.

Now she is one of the few female directors taking the Kenyan TV industry to the global stage with her highly successful TV series Single Kiasi.

On Thursday Kahaki walked home as the Best Director TV Drama for the show during the 4th annual Women in Film Awards (WIFA) which were held at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT).

For her, it is a huge milestone having lost in last year’s awards.

“I’m humbled and honoured, thank you Women in Film Awards Kenya for creating this space and recognizing all the hard work of women in the industry,” Kahaki said.

She said her career has been long and filled with ups and downs. The local film industry can be brutal and many gave up or changed direction along the way, but this moment is huge for our industry and we should be very proud.

Kahaki is a Nairobi-based film producer and director. She runs Insignia Productions with her business partner, Phillipe Bresson, and has a passion for her craft and loves the direction the industry is going.

Actress Mumbi Maina took home the biggest award of the night after being crowned Kenya’s Best Actress in Film. Foi Wambui won Best Actress for TV while Stycie Waweru walked home with the Kids category.

At least 24 women in different capacities in Kenya’s film Industry were honoured during the prestigious awards for a job well done.

WIFA awards Director Dr Susan Gitimu lauded the women nominees for their individual and collective efforts toward boosting Kenya’s film industry both locally and internationally.

The awards gala was graced by celebrities, Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase and Kenya Film Classification Board acting CEO Christopher Wambua among other guests.

