



Kikuyu gospel artiste Grace Mwai is officially off the market after she got engaged to her boyfriend Hiram Maina aka Kamuhunjia.

The singer confirmed the new development in her relationship by sharing photos that captured the moment Kamuhunjia proposed to her.

“Wassap! We’re meant to inspire in all spheres of our lives. This is part of our journey that we have never shared. I mean, we have been through it all and so we intentionally decided to take our time before we openly take you through our journey, thank God here we are now ready to fulfill this purpose!” she wrote.

Maina also recounted their first encounter and how Grace grace ignored the first message he wrote her.

“We would then meet two years later at our place of work. I was her boss as her producer in the programme she was hosting,” he said.

Early this year, the Kirathimo hit maker disclosed that she broke up with her previous boyfriend just days before their traditional wedding.

She admitted that it was difficult for her to move on after the breakup, especially because her healing process was messy as she struggled with her own faith while questioning God so much.

“It was hard to disconnect. I called him, I looked for him, because we didn’t bear any grudge despite respecting God’s word on the relationship,” she said.