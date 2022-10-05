Graduate police officers to smile all the way to the bank after court ruling





The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has now said that it will implement a recent court order that graduate police officers receive an upgraded salary.

In a letter to Mr Noor Gabow, the Assistant Inspector General and Mr Edward Mbugua the Deputy Inspector General, Mr Eliud Kinuthia (NPSC) chairman said that after a consultative meeting they had no option but to work as per the court orders.

“In view of the court order and following deliberations of the Commission meeting held on September 22, 2022, the commission hereby withdraws the said circular with immediate effect. This is in order to facilitate compliance with the court order directing the reinstatement of the salaries of officers who were affected by the implementation of the said circular,” the letter by NPSC reads in part.

This means that the officers in the rank of constables, whose salaries were slashed, will now smile all the way to the bank as they will be paid like those in the ranks of inspectors. NPSC also noted that the salaries should be backdated as per the court orders up to four years ago when they were halted.

The Employment and Labour Relations court directed the National Police Service Commission to reinstate the slashed salary immediately. Justice Mathews Nduma termed the demotion from job group ‘J’ to job group ‘F’ as arbitrary and unreasonable.

The judge added that the police officers were expressly and legitimately recruited as graduate constables under the terms and their rights had ensued under the said terms.

“The decision was arbitrary, unreasonable, unlawful and a blatant violation of the accrued rights of the applicants from the date of their recruitment to that when they were demoted for no good cause and their remuneration reduced to their great loss and detriment,” the judge said.

Five police officers- Mr Meshack Mutukho, John Kariuki, Ayub Gikonyo, Dorothy Mbusiro and Robinson Kipkorir accused the police service of reducing their salaries following the abolishment of graduate constables.

The officers were initially paid salaries equivalent to the rank of Inspector, after the formulation and approval of the career progression guidelines in 2016. The commission defended the decision, saying the letters the officers were relying upon were obsolete.

