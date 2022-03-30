Granny, 72, in court over Sh274, 000 fraud

Florence Adhiambo when she appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 72-year-old granny has been charged in court with obtaining Sh274, 000 by false pretenses in a fake car deal.

Businesswoman Florence Adhiambo is accused of fraudulently receiving the cash from Denice Nyanjemo on diverse dates between March 13 2019 and April 3, 2019.

Ms Adhiambo was accused of allegedly pretending that she was in a position to facilitate an importation of a Toyota Premio from Sudan, a fact she knew to be false.

The accused is said to have introduced herself to Nyanjemo as a businesswoman who deals with importation of motor vehicles, when they met at an airport in Nairobi.

She offered to import the car for her at an agreed fee and the complainant paid a deposit in four installments of different amounts.

After allegedly receiving the down payment, Ms Adhiambo is said to have started snubbing Ms Nyanjemo, who even after following up with the suspect neither got the car nor her cash.

Ms Adhiambo was arrested after the complainant reported the matter to the police.

The accused denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel at the Kibera Law Courts.

The accused, who through her lawyer claimed that is ailing, sought lenient bail and bond terms.

She was released on a Sh200, 000 bond with the date for the mentioning of the case set for April 20.