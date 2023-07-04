GSU officer found dead under mysterious circumstances





Four people, including a serving officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU), died in separate incidents within Nairobi County.

In the first incident, an officer attached to GSU identified as Mr James Makori Nyaega, was found dead inside his house located in Ruaraka Area, Nairobi County.

According to the police, neighbours alerted the management of the houses of a foul smell emanating from the house of the officer who had not been seen for three consecutive days and has never reported to work.

It is then that the management informed his colleagues who rushed to the house and broke in, only to find his lifeless body lying on the bed.

Nairobi News has established that the officer was attached to the transit section of the GSU. The body of the officer was taken to the mortuary awaiting a postmortem to the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old in Buruburu estate, Nairobi.

The teenager, Ms Loice Akinyi, collapsed while inside her bedroom in her parents’ house. She was rushed to hospital by family members where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

In yet another incident, which took place to Kasarani, the body of an unidentified man was found the roadside.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man identified as Mr Fredrick Matata died on Sunday, July 2, 2023, inside his rental house in Kahawa West area.

The deceased had complained the he was unwell and took a nap but did not wake up. When neighbours went to check on him they found him dead.

