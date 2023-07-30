Guardian Angel: How Esther and I have defied those who criticise our marriage





Kenyan gospel sensation Guardian Angel, renowned for his soul-stirring songs, has spoken about the hurdles he faced after getting married to Esther Musila. Despite all the heavy criticism, both Guardian Angel and Esther have remained committed to each other.

The couple’s decision to get married was met with significant resistance from the public, who were quick to judge and question their choices, particularly about having children.

However, in the face of this adversity, Guardian Angel gracefully reminds everyone that each person’s life journey is unique and not subject to the expectations of others.

In a recent interview, the singer addressed the topic of having children and how they deal with societal pressure, firmly choosing to prioritize their love and happiness.

While Guardian Angel acknowledged that he listens to what people say, he pointed out that he follows what God instructs him to do.

“Mimi huskiza watu, only that I don’t follow what people say. I listen to what God says and do what He says. Those things don’t affect us; man, we enjoy life,” Guardian Angel said.

He added that he doesn’t even bother reading negative comments because he values his time and understands that everyone has their own path to follow.

Rather than allowing the criticism to impact their relationship, Guardian Angel and Esther have chosen to focus on their love and happiness. He expressed genuine affection for Esther and made it clear that she means more to him than just someone to bear children for him.

Guardian Angel stated that he would be grateful to have a child with Esther if the opportunity arises, but he has also accepted the possibility that it may not happen.

“The best part about my marriage is that I love to be in my marriage. I love to love my wife. She means more to me than something to give me children. If I get an opportunity to have a kid with my wife, I’ll thank God. If I don’t, it’s okay,” he said.

Guardian Angel has also wholeheartedly embraced Esther’s three children from her previous marriage.

“My wife has children that are part of my life. There are people who have gotten the opportunity to get married and have children, but they’re not happy in their relationships.”

