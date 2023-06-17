Guardian Angel: I pay my wife a monthly salary for her services as my manager





Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel says his wife Esther Musila forms part of an eight-man team that manages his music career.

The management team also includes a social media manager, a graphic designer, a videographer and a photographer.

“What most people don’t know is that I have a team managing me which includes my wife, two producers, a lawyer among others. But is my wife my manager? Were it not for my wife, my career wouldn’t be thriving as it is right now,” says the 34 year old.

“It’s important that I appreciate her contribution in my career. There is a huge elevation if I am to consider where I was before meeting her and now career wise. I mean for example I used to live in Athi River, right now I am probably the only gospel artiste who lives in Karen.”

Guardian Angel has never shied away from praising his wife for turning around his musical career at a time he was in despair.

Veteran Radio presenter Maina Kageni played the match maker when Esther, as Guardian Angel fan, asked him to facilitate a meet up with him because she felt the artiste was gifted musically but wasn’t doing something right as far as his career was concerned.

Her intent was to offer help. But then love blossomed and their relationship became the talk of the town due to their huge age difference.

Guardian Angel is among a small clique of Kenyan celebrities who have their spouses as their managers, a list that includes fellow gospel singer Mercy Masika, who is managed by her husband David Mugoro and Sauti Sol’s Bien Aime Baraza, managed by his wife Chiki Kuruka.

Others are content creator Terrence Creative, who is managed by his wife Milly Chebet, celebrated gospel artiste Evelyn Wanjiru, managed by husband Agunda Bweni and filmmaker-cum-actor Abel Mutua managed by his wife Judy Nyawira.

