Guardian Angel signs new female artiste to his record label





Celebrated gospel musician Guardian Angel – real name Audiphaxad Peter Omwaka – has unveiled the first artiste signed under his record label, 7 Heaven Music.

The singer has introduced DJ Kezz Kenya as the newest signee to his record label days after releasing their collabo titled Jipende. The female DJ has since confirm on social media that she has officially joined the 7 Heaven family.

“Yesternight was so beautiful. I can’t explain it in words. I really cannot. Officially a member of #7heavenMusic. My hope is in Christ and His promise in Isaiah 40:13 ‘but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.’ We just began,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila also shared the news on Instagram while congratulating the new artiste for joining the team.

“About last night. 7HM Signee. Congratulations DJ Kezz Kenya,” Ms Musila wrote.

In another post, DJ Kezz confessed that working with Guardian Angel is a dream come true for her and that she always aspired to do a collabo with the singer.

“Oh man, I am living a dream. Working with @guardianangelglobal had been a dream of mine since I can remember. He had been an inspiration to me for music and ministry for so long,” she wrote.

DJ Kezz also revealed the inspiration behind their mellow collabo Jipende.

“The message of self-love was one that we needed to share. In this day and age where so many people are committing suicide and getting depressed among other things because they find it so hard to love themselves just the way they are or actually worse hope that things will get better,” she said.

“This song we wrote it as a reminder, of the love of him who created you – just the way you are, the holder of the purpose and process of your life and more so a reminder that he didn’t promise it would be easy, God promised he would be there with you even when it got hard. That being said, kama unajua anakupenda, jameni si ujipende tu!” she added.