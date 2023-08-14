Guess my next move! Emotional Alex Mwakideu quits Milele FM





Popular radio presenter Alex Mwakideu has announced his departure from Milele FM.

The eloquent presenter made the announcement on August 14, 2023. He stopped short of announcing the reasons for his departure but thanked the listeners for their continous support.

“It’s been 5 years ndani ya Milele FM. NIME ENJOY! Let me say AHSANTE SANA to you, the Listener, because without you, hakuna radio! You are the reason we do this thing called Radio,” Mwakideu said in an emotional social media post.

He also asked his followers to second guess his next move.

“Thank you all. Page closed. Onto the next one! Guess tunaenda wapi next.”

Mwakideu joined MileleFM in 2018 from Radio Maisha, where he had worked for eight years.

He was soon appointed head of radio at the station.

While working at Radio Maisha, Mwakideu established his brand together with his co-host Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalango, who is currently the sitting Member of Parliament of Lang’ata Constituency.

The duo reunited later at Milele FM, but the latter didn’t last long before moving on to Kiss FM where he linked up with Kamene Goro to present the breakfast show.

After Jalang’o departure, Mwakideu worked with MCA Tricky as his co-host, and later on Jackline Nyaminde aka Wilbroda.

The radio presenter is a German-trained journalist, courtesy of the famed Deutsche Welle programme, a background that landed him a job at Baraka FM in Mombasa, where he worked for almost ten years.

Reports indicate Mwakideu is could be headed to to Radio 47, the new kid on the block.

The station which is barely a year old has been on a poaching spree in recent times, luring top presenters to its stable.

These include award winning radio presenter Evah Mwalili, known as Mama Taifa, and renowned sports commentator Fred Arocho.

Also read: Mutahi Ngunyi: How Wajackoyah ‘made’ Raila lose the presidency

Woman demands Sh1.1m from Mediheal for breach of egg-harvesting contract