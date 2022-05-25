H_art the Band, DJ Pierra thrill fans at Black & White affair





H_art the Band gave a splendid performance at the Black and White affair that at Meru Teachers College over the weekend.

The band performed alongside Nassizu Murume, famous for his Ungesema hit song, and Koffi Machette.

Koffi Machette, one of Meru’s top hip-hop artistes, is famous for his 2016 song Machette – a rendition of Migos’ Versace.

DJ Pierra Makena and DJ Karuga also thrilled fans during the event.

Primary Scotch Brand Manager, Mark Maina said that Black and White seeks to drive vibrancy and cultural relevance with consumers.

“We have a unique experience lined up this weekend and we look forward to hosting our consumers,” Maina said.

The Black and White affair is an elevated consumer experience centered on food, music and fashion.

The event, which is sponsored by East African Breweries Limited (EABL), kicked off in February at TRM rooftop with other events planned for other towns across the country.