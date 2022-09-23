H_art the Band unveiled as Black & White brand ambassadors

H_art the Band vocalist Mordecai Mwini, Wachira Gatama and guitarist Kenneth Muya pose with a Black & White plaque after they were unveiled as the product's brand ambassadors at The Winning Post, Nairobi. PHOTO | COURTESY

H_art the Band which comprises of Wachira Gatama, Kenneth Muya and Mordecai Mwini, are now the brand ambassadors of Black & White, Blended Scotch Whiskey.

The partnership, which was unveiled on Friday, aims to connect to a younger target market and grow the music industry. The partnership is part of unveiling the Black and White Affairs which is a series of immersive consumer experiences that bring together consumers to celebrate culture through music, art, food, and fashion.

Black and White’s head of Marketing Spirits, Flavia Othiam said the partnership is part of the ongoing commitment to promote and grow the creative sector.

“These out-of-town events create short-term gigs for both young people and small businesses which in turn helps to contribute to the growth of local economies,” Othiam said.

“Working with homegrown artists is in line with KBL’s pledge to the SDG Global agenda to provide opportunities for young people. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences for our consumers,” Othiam added.

As part of the deal, for every two bottles of 1 litre Black and White whisky purchased in outlets and e-commerce platforms, consumers will receive a barbeque set as a limited offer.

Black and White is a classic old blend of some of the finest whiskies in Scotland, with a high proportion of quality grain whisky.

H_art the Band has carved an identity in the Kenyan music scene with hit songs that leave fans asking for more. Their new album ‘Party Time’ is a bolder, more fun approach that shows their growth.

“This partnership is a reflection of the direction that our music is taking, bold and playful yet still. The collaboration is not just a rubber stamp for the hard work we have put in but an indication of the opportunities for the creative sector to work with brands. We look forward to showcasing what we have in store for our fans in the coming months,” said Mordecai of H_art the Band.

