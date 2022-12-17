Haki Africa condemns IG Koome’s shoot-to-kill orders

Inspector General of Police nominee Japhet Koome when he appeared before the Committee of the National Assembly on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Human rights organisation Haki Africa has condemned orders by the Inspector General of the National Police Service Japhet Koome to police officers to make use of their guns when faced with danger.

Led by the group’s Executive Director, Hussein Khalid, the organization asked the IG to withdraw his remarks.

“We want to reaffirm to Kenyans that we will continue standing with them and continuing speaking with boldness. Kenya is governed by the Constitution,” Mr Khalid said.

The group has also asked the IG to abide by the law and protect all Kenyans.

“We call upon the police officers to remember the oath of office they took to protect Kenyans. We call upon police officers to protect Kenyans and not use excessive force,” said Khalid.

He also warned that police officers who will not comply with the constitution of the country will be arrested and charged.

“It was not in order for IG to urge police officers to use force. Their work is to protect Kenyans,” he said.

Haki Africa’s reactions come just a day after IG Koome slammed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) for criticising police work.

Both Koome and the Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki urged police officers to use their firearms to whenever their lives are in danger.

The sentiments came at a time police officers are facing accusations of extra-judicial killings and excessive use of force.

Bur Prof Kindiki said such groups have always remained silent when police officers are killed, only protesting when an officer misuses his or her firearm.

“Two months ago we lost eight officers and a chief. I didn’t hear the kind of voices I normally hear when a police officer misuses a firearm,” Prof Kindiki said.

