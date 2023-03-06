Hakuna maandamano! Sakaja says he’ll not accept protests in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja while appearing before the County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee at KICC in Nairobi on February 14, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja says he will not allow protests in the county.

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi on March 15, 2023, the county boss said he will not allow businesses in Nairobi to be affected as a result of protests.

Quoting from the Bible during a church service, the youthful governor maintained that the time for politicking is long gone following the August 2022 polls.

“Politics helped us to vote and we got a winner. Kenyans want us (leaders) to work for them. We are asking our counterparts (in the opposition) since Nairobi houses all tribes and parties. I will not allow the property of a Nairobian or their businesses and lives to be at stake as a result of protests.”

Sakaja made the comments amid suggestions Azimio leader Raila Odinga could soon fulfill his threat of mass action against President William Ruto’s government.

Ms Odinga has vowed to instigate mass action as a way of reclaiming what he says is his stolen victory in the August 2022 polls. He also plans to put pressure on President William Ruto’s government to lower the cost of living.

Odinga has faulted President Ruto for removing subsidies on basic commodities such as petrol and maize flour (Unga).

Sakaja also appeared to request Mr Odinga to reconsider the mass action stance.

“Things are tough at the moment and Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet. Protests will only worsen the situation.”

Separately, President Ruto has criticized Mr Odinga’s call for mass action, saying it will affect the economy which is already in bad shape. The Head of State also claimed Mr Odinga’s push for demonstrations are a ploy to be allowed a stake in government, a move he said he’ll not cede to.

Mr Odinga, who has been accompanied by senior politicians including Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, Eugene Wamalwa, Jeremiah Kioni and Wycliffe Oparayanya at the rallies, has however rubbished the President’s claims.

Besides Mr Odinga, traders have also been involved in a number of protests within Nairobi.

