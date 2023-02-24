Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

HustleNews

Hallo taxpayers! How KOT reacted to opening of Mudavadi’s wife’s office

By Winnie Onyando February 24th, 2023 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have shared their disbelief after it was revealed that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to officially open the office of his wife Tessie Mudavadi.

News of the event that was set to happen on Friday at Movenpick hotel was received with skepticism, with KOT saying it is yet another avenue to burden the taxpaying mwananchi. Others said that the office adds no value to Kenyans.

This was after the news broke Mr Mudavadi was expected to launch the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Also read: Ruto left in stitches after man carrying a baby interrupts his speech

“The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. invites your Media House to the launch of the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” a media invite to the event read.

Tessie Mudavadi will assume the office which is reported to have been established by the government to complement the activities of First Lady Rachael Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

Also read: Rachel Ruto – My office has so far assisted 20,000 needy families

The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was created by the Kenya Kwanza government with a mandate to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of government ministries and state departments.

In addition, the Prime Cabinet Secretary chairs and co-ordinates national government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament.

This is also expected of the office of the spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Also read: Gachagua: Maandamano cost Raila AU job

However, Kenya has never had such an office. It is the first time this kind of office is being created under the Kenya Kwanza government.

The creation of that office is also not included in the Kenya Constitution.

Here are some of the onlibne reactions:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Ruto left in stitches after man carrying a baby interrupts...