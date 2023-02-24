Hallo taxpayers! How KOT reacted to opening of Mudavadi’s wife’s office





Kenyans on Twitter have shared their disbelief after it was revealed that Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to officially open the office of his wife Tessie Mudavadi.

News of the event that was set to happen on Friday at Movenpick hotel was received with skepticism, with KOT saying it is yet another avenue to burden the taxpaying mwananchi. Others said that the office adds no value to Kenyans.

This was after the news broke Mr Mudavadi was expected to launch the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E (DR) Musalia Mudavadi, E.G.H. invites your Media House to the launch of the Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary,” a media invite to the event read.

Tessie Mudavadi will assume the office which is reported to have been established by the government to complement the activities of First Lady Rachael Ruto and Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua.

The office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary was created by the Kenya Kwanza government with a mandate to assist the President and the Deputy President in the coordination and supervision of government ministries and state departments.

In addition, the Prime Cabinet Secretary chairs and co-ordinates national government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments in consultation with and for transmission to the Party/Coalition Leaders in Parliament.

This is also expected of the office of the spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

However, Kenya has never had such an office. It is the first time this kind of office is being created under the Kenya Kwanza government.

The creation of that office is also not included in the Kenya Constitution.

Here are some of the onlibne reactions:

Ati Office of the Spouse of The Prime Cabinet Secretary. This is so wrong, they better be paying through their own pockets because this is a huge wastage of public funds! pic.twitter.com/m8ikKR8yKi — KIPRONO (@Onorpik) February 24, 2023

Office of the First Lady

Office of the Second Lady

Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary

Office of the First Daughter

Office of the First Manchester United Fan

Office of the Spouse to the Prime Guava Climber. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) February 24, 2023

The Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary to be launched by Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon. Musalia Mudavadi today. Good morning taxpayers! pic.twitter.com/GeXBY1wwyf — ƙɯƈ – Ƙ𝔞𝔫𝔲 𝔓𝔞𝔤𝔢 (@KWC_Congress) February 24, 2023

Hata kama tunasupport hii serikali msituchukulie wajinga. What is this NONSENSE Bwana @OleItumbi. Ati Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary?@EricNgeno steer back to the right path. So many CARTOONS in KK. We never voted for Kenya Kwanza for this BULLSHlT! pic.twitter.com/3yt9LRTlR2 — OmwambaKE🇰🇪 (@OmwambuKE) February 24, 2023

This is now too much at this particular time. — githinji Kennedy (@githinjiKenned3) February 24, 2023

I can see President William Ruto has resolved hunger and the high cost of living in the country and the extra tax payers money can be used to create The Office of the Spouse to Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Office of the first daughter Charlene Ruto. Edday Nderitu pic.twitter.com/w2lePZknPI — The Government Critic 🇰🇪 (@magwaz3) February 24, 2023

Office of the Spouse to the Prime Cabinet Secretary to be Launched tomorrow. 'Si tuanze na hawa vijana hapa chini…' — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) February 24, 2023