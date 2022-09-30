Hamisa Mobetto says Tanzanian men gave her the most heartbreaks





Popular Tanzania actress and influencer Hamisa Mobetto says she is tired of dating Tanzanian men because of the heartbreaking ‘Character Development’ she has had to endure in their hands.

The mother of two is now considering dating foreigners and hopes she won’t receive the same treatment.

“I don’t want Tanzanian men for now. Once they have you, they will use you for their gains and once done they will dump you,” she says.

Also read: Nameless: My last moments with E-Sir and how I deal with survivor’s guilt

Mobetto’s sentiments could be anchored on her previous relationships. At the height of her stardom as an actress and a former beauty queen, she fell in love with a radio and TV tycoon popularly known as Majjizo.

The two had a daughter but parted ways after a few years of dating. Hamisa would have her second child, a son with Bongo Flava singer Diamond Platnumz.

Their relationship had been an on-and-off affair. Hamisa got pregnant with Diamond’s child at a time the latter was in a relationship with Uganda socialite Zari Hassan.

Her revelation that she was expecting Diamond’s child led to Zari dumping the singer with the Jeje hitmaker also ditching Hamisa.

Even as Hamisa say she is not into Tanzanian men anymore, Tanzanian entertainment blogs claim she is currently dating a Tanzania politician.

Also read: Meet IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati’s super accomplished kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamisa Mobetto (@hamisamobetto)

He is said to be bankrolling her lifestyle.

The politician is reported to have gifted her the brand new Range Rover she flaunted on social media recently during her birthday.

Also read:

Why we have ‘Father Abrahams’ in the industry and popular baby mamas

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Larry Madowo heartbroken to see former colleagues at BBC losing their jobs

Mama Rachel Ruto reminisces humble beginnings with her dear hubby Bill