Hamisa Mobetto speaks out on Diamond’s silence during son’s birthday





Tanzanian businesswoman Hamisa Mobetto has broken her silence following her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz’s failure to celebrate their son Dylan Abdul Naseeb’s 6th birthday on August 8th.

In an interview with Tanzanian bloggers, Hamisa addressed the situation, emphasizing that she does not intend to dictate anyone’s life choices.

“I am very good, very okay. I am a person who aligns with God’s plans. So whatever someone does at this moment, it will happen, and it can’t negatively affect me in any way because life is predestined.”

This is not the first instance where Diamond has overlooked his son Dylan.

Last year, Diamond threw a lavish birthday celebration for his daughter Tiffah in August 2022.

He also clarified that he had chosen the 8-year-old as the heir to his multi-billion shillings empire.

Hamisa also discussed her current relationship with Kevin Sowax.

She revealed that Kevin is a businessman with companies located in France, China, and various other African countries.

“I cannot disclose where we met. I don’t think it’s the right platform. But he’s a very good person. I’m not usually comfortable posting my partner on social media, but he managed to win my heart. He’s a businessman, and he has his own companies, some of which are in France, China, and other countries in Africa,” she disclosed.

Additionally, Hamisa clarified her stance on her relationship with Nandy and her husband, Billnass, addressing allegations that Billnass fathered her son.

“I am not affected by anything because I don’t think that understandable matters need explanations. I have already spoken, and I believe he has also spoken in his own time,” she said.

When inquired about whether Diamond was meeting his responsibilities as a father to Dylan, Hamisa responded, “I prefer not to delve into specifics.”

Nonetheless, back in September, Hamisa hinted that her former partner Diamond Platnumz was not upholding his paternal responsibilities toward their son Dylan. This revelation came to light during a conversation with Wasafi FM host Baba Levo.

Baba Levo took to Instagram to share that he had evidence indicating that his employer, Diamond Platnumz, was actively contributing financial support for the child’s upbringing.

