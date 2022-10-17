Hamisa Mobetto throws shade at baby daddy Diamond Platnumz





Tanzanian video vixen and influencer Hamisa Mobetto appears to have thrown shade at her ex-lover, superstar singer Diamond Platinumz, on Instagram in an October 16, 2022 post.

In the post, Hamisa uploaded a photo of herself all glammed up and looking like fire, and captioned it, “Whole time I’m the love of my life.”

Her post comes three days after Diamond uploaded a video of Zari, their two children, and himself having a serious family conversation that went viral on October 13, 2022.

The children- Princess Tifanny, 7, and Prince Nillan, 6- had called a meeting to demand answers as to whom between their parents had broken up their family.

In the video, Diamond was heard telling the children that he only ever loved South African-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and no one else.

Nairobi News previously reported that in the video, an agitated Tiffah told on Zari, revealing that she had said Diamond broke up the family because he’d had another baby and has a girlfriend.

Diamond, the entire while, feigned innocence about his worldwide infamous dramas in an attempt to get the children to side with him.

“I told you I only love one person, who did I tell you? I told you I only love Mama T,” Diamond tried defending himself.

This would definitely irk Mobetto considering she was the reason Zari broke up with Diamond.

She and Diamond had been having a long-standing relationship that resulted in the birth of their son, Dylan.

During their affair, Diamond went as far as casting her as the main video vixen in one of his hit bongo songs, something that did not go down well with many.

He also brought her to the house he shared with Zari while she was away.

Since then, Zari and Hamisa’s paths have never crossed again, and while Hamisa went on to befriend other women who’d sired kids by Diamond, she claimed Zari was the one person who did not want their children to know each other; or for her and Zari to be friends.

“Tanasha (Diamond’s Kenyan baby mam) and I are good, we communicate a lot but the one with the problem is our colleague (Zari). She despises us, and perhaps that’s why she doesn’t want to have all of our children blending but it’s all good,” Hamisa told Tanzania media.

She also complained about Diamond not supporting her son like he did with Zari and Tanasha’s children.

