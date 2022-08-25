Hands off my husband, ex-governor Mandago’s wife warns





Outgoing Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago’s wife Lucy Mandago has warned ladies who have been eying her husband to keep off as she is now in full ownership.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Jonathan Chelilim, the incoming governor, Lucy expressed her delight to have her husband back after he was bogged down by the responsibilities of running the county for the past decade.

Mandago was forced to relocate to Eldoret following his election as governor while his better half and young family remained in Nairobi.

“I now have full ownership of my husband. He has served the people for 10 years as the governor and I am now happy to have him next to me,” stated Lucy.

Her statement was received with laughter from the crowd.

She also welcomed the incoming first lady and encouraged her to remain steadfast in service to the people.

Mandago, who’s been elected Senator, lauded his wife for supporting his political career and assured her he was ready to make up for lost time ‘in the bedroom’.

“Being a young leader with a young family, you must have a strong wife to run the family smoothly while you are busy with political life,” stated Mandago.

“I have been away for a long time. But now I thank God I will be near my kids and my wife. I will be available to you in the bedroom 24/7,” stated Mandago.

Chelilim alias ‘Koti Moja’ won the Uasin Gishu seat after garnering 214,036 votes.