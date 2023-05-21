Hapo sasa! Actor Lenana Kariba, wife welcome baby girl





Lenana Kariba, the former Selina actor, and his wife Helen, have become proud parents as they welcome their precious bundle of joy into the world.

Sharing the heartwarming news with their adoring fans, Lenana joyfully announced that their daughter has been named Eva.

While specific details regarding the date of her birth were not disclosed, Lenana simply expressed:

“Hello world, meet Ava,” introducing their little one to the world with a photo of her tiny hands.

In a past Q and A session with their fans, Lenana expressed his desire for his children to pursue their education in the UK.

Lenana along with his Mzungu wife Helen, shared their experiences and aspirations for their child.

When asked about their plans for their child’s education, he expressed their intention to provide a blend of experiences in both Kenya and the UK.

While schooling is planned in the UK, they said that they also intend to travel back and forth regularly, ensuring their child embraces both cultures.

Lenana humorously mentioned the importance of his parents teaching the child Kikuyu, their native language.

Lenana also shared that their child would be born in London, adding that he is fully prepared to be a devoted and hands-on father, determined to provide the best for their little one.

The talented actor also revealed that he is two years younger than his wife.

“I am 34 and wifey is 36 years,” he said.

They met at a friend’s house in Kileleshwa.

“Proof you never know who you will meet,” he said.

The couple surprised the public with their marriage in 2021 during an intimate ceremony held in the Caribbean islands of Antigua.

Lenana subsequently shared cozy pictures with his wife, captioning them with their wedding date, August 11th, 2021, accompanied by a heart emoji and the word “Forever.”

His wife lives in the UK, where the two spend times between Kenya and abroad.

