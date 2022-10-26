Happy birthday Uhuru Kenyatta! KOT react





Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has turned a year older today. The fourth President of the Republic of Kenya’s tenure came to an end late this year after he handed over power to his then-deputy William Ruto.

President Kenyatta who ruled from 2013 to 2022 served as a member of parliament for Gatundu South from 2002 to 2013 and also served as Deputy Prime Minister to Raila Odinga from 2008 to 2013.

Born on 26th October 1961, Uhuru is the son of Jomo Kenyatta, Kenya’s first president, and his fourth wife Mama Ngina Kenyatta. He has been married to Margaret Gakuo Kenyatta since 1991.

The couple was blessed with three children: his two sons Jomo and Muhoho, and his daughter Ngina.

President Kenyatta during his last years never shied from expressing himself to the public especially when politicians led by President Ruto criticised him.

On a number of occasions, Mr Kenyatta engaged in a battle of words while even failing to handshake him during top government events. The two rubbed each other the wrong way until hours before he handed over power. Those crucial hours saw the two meet up in the State House and had long conversations.

However, President Ruto’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua never shied from expressing discontent towards Mr Kenyatta’s regime and outwardly called him out while rendering his speech during the inauguration ceremony. The event saw government officials from Africa grace and witness the change of guard.

During his era, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was built, the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) was initiated, and the Nairobi Expressway was built among others.

However, Kenya’s debt to China tripled.

Having scooped many awards in his leadership capacity, Mr Kenyatta was loved and hated in equal measure during and after the end of his reign with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) having this to say;

Today a true King was born. Happy 61st Birthday H.E Uhuru Kenyatta. We love you! pic.twitter.com/r9J0X5PdlA — KANU Women Congress (@KWC_Congress) October 26, 2022

Happy birthday, sir, your reign made us who we are today. We will forever remember what you did, receive my wishes sir. Naomba Urudi Twitter sasa because we have started missing you. President Uhuru Kenyatta is the best President that Kenya will ever have. pic.twitter.com/7G5DqhEyOB — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) October 26, 2022

Happy Birthday Rais Uhuru Kenyatta.May you live long and prosperously pic.twitter.com/l22r9H2LAH — Nick wesala (@NickWesala) October 26, 2022

Happy 61st Birthday President Uhuru Kenyatta and many more.

Kenyans are already missing you, enjoy your retirement 🤗 pic.twitter.com/vX0bbzTUHU — Jame (@Cjamehk) October 26, 2022

Happy birthday Uhuru Kenyatta. May history be kind to you! pic.twitter.com/tCcXAcMqOV — PADRE (@Muniu_Muniu) October 26, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎁🎂💐 H.E Retired But Not tired Uhuru Kenyatta May Your 61' YEARS Be A Gift Of Many More Fortunes To Your Way. We Miss You though. pic.twitter.com/u817JRLAGe — karani A Omollo 🇰🇪🗡️ (@OmolloMumbo) October 26, 2022

Happy birthday great man of our land.happy birthday Uhuru Kenyatta. Life is really hard tangu utoke. They've scrapped every project and policies you had put to cushion mwananchi against economic constraint. pic.twitter.com/WpSPF4H5xf — jeremih muraya (@jeremiahwarui1) October 26, 2022

