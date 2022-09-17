Harambee Starlets ace Violet Wanyonyi dreams of glory in Moroccan league

Violet Wanyonyi of Vihiga Queens in action during a past Caf Women Champions League match at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Violet Wanyonyi of Vihiga Queens in action during a past Caf Women Champions League match at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Harambee Starlets winger Violet Wanyonyi is optimistic of winning titles with Moroccan top flight club Municipal de Laayoune.

Wanyonyi signed a two-year contract with the club on Friday morning. She had attended trials at the side in March where she impressed the technical bench.

“I intend to achieve a lot of success with my new club. It has been a journey but now that I’m here, I will do my best to win titles and score goals just like I have done with previous teams I have played for,” said Wanyonyi.

Trans Nzoia Falcons coach Justin Okiring praised the move but said Wanyonyi will have to work hard since Kenya standards of football are down compared to the North African country.

“We released her and she has told me everything has gone well. As a club, we wish her well,” Okiring told Nation Sport.

The Harambee Starlets forward played for Vihiga Queens on loan in the 2020/21 season and featured in the inaugural Cecafa Club Champions League qualifiers held in Nairobi in September 2021.

At the Caf Champions League tournament, she scored one goal as Vihiga Queens exited the competition in the group stage.

Wanyonyi was on target in their 2-0 win over ASFAR Queen of Morocco in the competition staged in Egypt.

Last season, Trans Nzoia Falcons finished seventh on 30 points with Vihiga Queens emerging as champions.

