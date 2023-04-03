Hardliners lead President Ruto’s engagement team





President William Ruto announced an open door for engagement with the opposition on the way forward. Shortly after, he met with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary leadership in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Monday 3, meeting at State House included National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and his Senate counterpart Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who discussed establishing a framework for the bipartisan strategy.

“We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us focus on our economic transformation programme,” President Ruto said.

However, both leaders from the two houses are known for their recent remarks about the suspended Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition demonstrations.

Ichung’wa has been a topic of discussion for his remarks days before the raid of the Northlands farm of former Heads of State.

He has also been categorical about ways to lower the cost of living, restructuring the IEBC Commission, and opening the IEBC server.

Ichung’wa accused Raila Odinga, the Azimio leader, of being behind the downfall of businesses during the maandamano.

“The irony of maandamano. Odinga is fooling poor youth onto the streets while his business is fully operational. Open your eyes and smell the coffee. You are being used and abused,” MP Ichung’wa said at a recent function.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Cheruiyot has frequently criticized the Azimio for not being genuine, claiming they only wanted a share in the current administration.

Despite the President announcing a truce with the Azimio, Cheruiyot assured Ruto supporters they would not be let down as they embarked on the engagement table.

“I understand the apprehension and corkiness of Kenya Kwanza supporters. They know quite well what happens to an administration when it goes down that road. However, we ask you to please trust us. As your Parliamentary leadership, we know what’s Haram and a no-go zone for us,” Senator posted on his Twitter account.

The President stated that he is always available for negotiations with all country leaders on development matters.

He emphasized that he had always been ready to engage Kenyans of all walks of life, including elected and appointed leaders from across the political divide and the religious fraternity, on how to make the country better and more prosperous.

President Ruto’s meeting with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Parliamentary leadership demonstrates a commitment to bipartisan discussions and the nation’s progress.

