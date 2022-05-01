Harmonize apology after release from custody

Tanzanian musician Harmonize talks to the media at Kileleshwa Police station following his release from custody. PHOTO: Mercy Simiyu

Tanzanian musician Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize has been released from custody.

This follows a reported out of court settlement between the popular musician, known for hits such as Happy birthday and mdomo, and a number of entertainment joints which claim he’d been paid for performances but failed to meet his side of the bargain.

“This is a civil matter that is getting solved. He shall not be arraigned in court,” Kilimani Sub County Police Commander Muturi Mbogo told Nairobi News.

Harmonize who’s been in the country since Thursday, was on Saturday supposed to perform at three clubs including Volume one, Captain lounge and Cocorico but is said to have only turned up at Captain Lounge for five minutes.

The singer told Nairobi News there was a misunderstanding with his clients on terms of engagement.

“I was at my apartment and called here (Kileleshwa Police Station) to record a statement,” the musician explained.

“The appearance I made at Captain Lounge was as per the contract to meet and greet (my fans), not to perform.”

“I think the misunderstanding was between the event organizes and promoters who brought me here maybe they had their own that I didn’t know about, but the owner says I am supposed to perform but the contract I have is meet and greet (the fans).”

Former Governor Mike Sonko who reportedly owns one of the clubs Harmonize was to perform at, says the singer was summoned to shed light on the matter.

“It’s just a misunderstanding. He will be performing in Mombasa this (Sunday) evening,” said Sonko.

Harmonize is now set to perform at Club Volume 001 in Mombasa from 11pm Sunday.

Earlier, Melamani Limited, a promoter who brought Harmonize to Kenya downplayed claims of an arrest, telling the media the artist had been taken to the police station for his ‘own security’.

Among those who accused Harmonize of short changing them was Joe Barsil, the Captains Lounge Director.

“I paid Ksh.450, 000 to Melamani Limited for Harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came he only stayed for not more than five minutes,” said Barsil.

Another representative of Cocorico claimed the musician had been pocketed Sh300,000.

“I take this opportunity to apologize to my fans, there is no way I will be paid and refuse to perform because I love performing. According to research, the biggest number of fans who listen to my songs are from Kenya so I cannot let them down. But I’ve learnt my lesson and henceforth I will abide by the terms of contract signed.”