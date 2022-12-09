Harmonize dumped for impregnating side chic – Wasafi presenter spills the beans

Rajab Abdul Kahali, better known by the stage name Harmonize, performs during the Koroga Festival on July 22, 2018 at Two Rivers Mall Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Rajab Abdul Kahali, better known by the stage name Harmonize, performs during the Koroga Festival on July 22, 2018 at Two Rivers Mall Nairobi. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Wasafi Media presenter Diva tha Bause has dropped the bombshell on why Tanzania Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize and his fiancé Fridah Kajala have split.

According to the media personality who works in Diamond Planumz’ radio station, the couple split due to cheating allegations and what’s even worse is that the Deka hitmaker even impregnated his side chic.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist

“The lady is five months pregnant,” read Diva’s post. “When he was caught talking on the phone, he froze. Secondly, he was caught with a lady, red-handed.”

This is not the first time the duo has broken up. In April 2021, the couple had a dramatic breakup after dating for a short period while being accused of allegedly seducing Kajala’s then, teen daughter, Paula.

They got into a relationship in September 2020 after Harmonize broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

After their breakup, Kajala blocked the musician on all platforms and for a year they both moved on with their lives.

Also read: EXPOSED: Why Nadia Mukami’s break up with Arrow Bwoy is clout

However, in March 2022, the bongo singer launched a bid to reconcile and win Kajala back after breaking up with his Australian girlfriend Brianna.

He published countless posts asking for Kajala’s forgiveness and crying for a second chance.

The Matatizo hitmaker not only tatted his body but also bought two Range Rovers plus other lavish gifts for Kajala as part of the apology.

Now, it seems that has dumped the star and she will not be looking back ever.

She changed her profile’s details deleting the part she had included about being the wife and manager to Harmonize.

Also read: Exclusive: Vijana Barubaru’s reaction to Rayvanny singing their song

Additionally, Kajala deleted all the photos she had previously posted with her lover. Though Harmonize has not yet cleared his posts, Kajala had earlier shared that she has since forgiven her ex and she is now ready for the next.

In her temporary post, Kajala said, “I am a woman and a human being who is created to love and also forgive, but for this I’m meant to be laughed at, criticised and even be mocked.

I’m not here to defend myself or point a finger at anyone. It is true I did a mistake and I have accepted that I’m incomplete. Truly, I have erred my family, siblings and friends. #Nimekoma#”

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

Trending King! Why Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter

How a Nairobi man was drugged and robbed after taking two women to his house

EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE