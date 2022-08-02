Harmonize ex-girlfriend expecting baby number two





Tanzanian actress Jacqueline Wolper, and her fiancee come renowned entrepreneur Rich Mitindo are expecting their second child together.

The businessman shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“I thank God for this beautiful gift. When we were still counting our blessing for receiving our first child, God has added us another bundle of joy. We are excited and anxiously waiting,” he wrote.

“Welcome home my baby. Mum and dad love you so much.”

Fans were quick to congratulate and share the well wishes with the couple.

The actress and her hubby got engaged in August 2021 after welcoming their firstborn child.

Mitindo went down on one knee and proposed to the actress who said yes.

Wolper and her baby daddy had dated before but broke up.

It was during the break-up that she dated popular Tanzanian singer Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul.

The celebrity then split after a year of romantic relationship amid infidelity allegations.

The actress later explained Harmonize texted to apologize and call for a reunion but she turned it down, feeling he did not take her seriously.

Wolper then returned to Mitindo’s arms and it has since been love bliss.

Wolper, real name Jacqueline Wolper Masawe is a Tanzanian film actress, director, model, entrepreneur, and fashion stylist.

She remains a crowd favourite despite occasionally hogging media headlines for the not so pleasant reasons.