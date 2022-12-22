Harmonize now taunts Fridah Kajala’s ‘Nyash’





Lovers can easily become the worst of enemies depending on how the relationship ends.

This appears to be the case with renowned Tanzanian Singer Harmonize and her ex-lover Fridah Kajala.

Harmonize, born Rajab Abdul, recently wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram stories aimed at throwing shade at Kajala moments after she had posted on her handle.

Kajala shared a video of herself in biker shorts and a crop top.

The mother of one also appeared to be showing off her bottom at the gym.

Harmonize however appeared to claim Kajala’s bottom is fake.

“Fake Nyash they shake because the waist is still real,” wrote the singer.

Harmonize engaged Kajala in June 2022 and also got a tattoo of her face on his leg.

This is after she forgave him for disrespecting her a year earlier.

However, in December 2022, she dumped him amidst infidelity claims.

Kajala says she failed her family and friends by taking back the Happy Birthday hitmaker a mistake she does not intend to repeat the mistake.

She also pulled down all the photos she took with him including and edited her socials to remove the tags that she is Harmonize’s manager.

“I am a woman and a human being who is created to love and also forgive, but for this, I’m meant to be laughed at, criticized, and even mocked.

I’m not here to defend myself or point a finger at anyone. It is true I did a mistake and I have accepted that I’m incomplete. Truly, I have erred my family, siblings, and friends. #Nimekoma#,” she wrote in an Instagram post where she dumped the musician publicly.

The drama did not end there the two started fighting over car ownership. This is after Kajala refused to return the Range Rover she was gifted by the singer.

Harmonize flaunted two Range Rovers he had gifted Kajala early this year when he was wooing her back.

At the time, Harmonize said he chose that model because it is Kajala’s dream car. He then added that the car wasn’t a ‘bribe’ but something to prove that he was remorseful for hurting her.

