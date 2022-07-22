Harmonize showers fiancée with praises on her birthday





Tanzanian singer Harmonize has penned a sweet message to his fiancée Frida Kajala on her 39th birthday.

Harmonize praised Kajala for being a strong woman who has been able to prove herself as an astute business woman and manager.

The artistes also said Kajala’s love for him has made him a better person.

“Happy birthday love of my life Miss Bantu. To marry you is a dream and we are almost there, Inshallah. To make you my manager it shows kiasi gani nakuamini, kiasi gani wewe ni wamuhimu katika maisha yangu,” Harmonize wrote.

“Najua wengi wanakubeza, wengi hawaamini kwamba unaweza simama imara katika kazi hii yenye ugumu wake. Yes you can. Najua huna muda waku prove wrong anyone. You just wanna make me proud. Jua kwamba nakuamini sana na sina mashaka kabisa. You are a beautiful and smart woman,” the message further reads.

Kajala and Harmonize got engaged last month in a glamorous event held at the singer’s house. Their love life however was not all rosy at the beginning. At one point the couple broke up after Kajal accused Harmonize of seducing her daughter Paula Kajala.

Harmonize would later ask for forgiveness and even tattooed the words “I’m sorry” on his body. In May 2022, Kajala eventually forgave Harmonize while pouring out her heart in an emotional post.