Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend Kajala apologizes to daughter Paula for neglect

During the show, Frida openly acknowledged her lack of dedication to her daughter Paula during her younger years, a decision she continues to deeply regret.

Frida conveyed her apologies to Paula, admitting her mistakes as a mother. She said opening up about these issues has brought her a profound sense of peace.

“I apologize, Paula. I admit that I have made mistakes as your mother. Coming forward with this has brought me a great sense of peace. Many people pass judgment on me, yet they remain unaware of the full story behind my life,” she said.

Despite facing judgment from others, she emphasized that they are unaware of the complete story that shapes her life.

Frida also acknowledged that her experiences are unique to her and that even if she was to share them, they would not satisfy everyone.

She also spoke about the numerous challenges she has faced in life and what she hopes to achieve by sharing her experience.

“I have endured numerous challenges, and what I have disclosed is just a fraction of the larger picture, an attempt to provide others with an opportunity to learn. It encompasses my past, my present struggles, and the ongoing events in my life,” she said.

