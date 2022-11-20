Harmonize’s ex-girlfriend Wolper is off the market





Jacqueline Wolper, who was once the girlfriend of Bongo artiste Harmonize, has officially been taken. Wolper tied the knot with Rich Mitindo, an award-winning fashion designer in Tanzania.

“This Moment Thou😌❤️❤️❤️ Moyo wa shukurani 🙏Wapenzi Tupo live soon @bona_tv.” Wolper captioned photos taken during the wedding.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last year.

“We started off in 2016, I erred you and we split but you did not hate me. We then became good friends and would advise each other on business. We would then meet in a business concert when both of us were single in 2020, we lived in love and God blessed us with a child. I pray that the love and respect you accorded me to remain forever and ever,” Wolper wrote some time back.

In response, Rich said: “I cannot explain my happiness but this is a very good day that I shall never forget. In my life I have never experienced love and happiness like this. It was my dream to have a family but now the time is now. For this I forever appreciate you my Jacq and I will love my son so much for you have carried him in you. I promise to be a good father and a faithful partner in all the days we shall have together.”

Before she started dating Rich, Wolper was in a romantic relationship with Konde Music Worldwide CEO Harmonize and after their break up in 2017, the latter spilled the beans on what led to the breakup claiming that she wanted to sleep with Diamond Platnumz.