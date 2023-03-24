Harusi tunayo: Akothee teases fans with upcoming wedding details

Akothee, the self-proclaimed president of single mothers, is getting ready to tie the knot with her fiancé, who goes by the name Mister Omosh. The couple met on July 16, 2022, during a business lunch organized by their mutual friend Pius, at Lake Zug in Switzerland.

In a recent Instagram story, Akothee teased her fans about the date of their upcoming “white wedding” by tagging her fiancé and saying, “I can’t…or 10th April it is.”

She also shared photos of last-minute wedding preparations, including menu planning and tasting cookies and tea in a restaurant.

Akothee and Mister Omosh were immediately attracted to each other, and after lunch, they went swimming in Lake Zug. Later, Mister Omosh saved his number on Akothee’s phone as “Husband” and told her not to delete it.

Akothee was shocked to discover the saved name and was impressed by how Mister Omosh treated her like a queen.

As the wedding day approaches, Akothee shares more details with her fans, including how her husband-to-be requested a venue with a water body. She also invites her followers to the wedding, saying, “Are you invited? I’m finally taken.”

Akothee’s love story with Mister Omosh is a beautiful one, and it’s evident that they are excited to start their new life together.

Recently, she revealed that she battled debilitating depression and came out the other side victorious.